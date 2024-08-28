'It's an important step': New Sask. highway signs mark Treaty boundaries

Four new pairs of signs marking the boundaries of the numbered Treaties along provincial highways will help spark conversation about western Canada’s history, Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor says.

“It makes Treaties more real, because it’s a visible reminder that they exist and continue to exist,” Lieutenant Governor Russell Mirasty told media on Tuesday.

Mirasty said while Saskatchewan includes Treaties in the education system, these signs take it to “the next step” because it raises awareness of Treaties for residents and those passing through.

“It’s an important step to furthering that awareness of Treaties,” he said.

The signs will be placed at Treaty boundaries to signal a change in Treaty territories. Each one includes Indigenous languages specific to their locations, the phrase that represents the spirit and intent of the Treaties, "as long as the sun shines, grass grows, and rivers flow,” and the medals provided to First Nations following the negotiations of the foundational land and resource sharing agreements.

The new signs will be installed at the following locations:

Highway 2 north of Prince Albert to mark the Treaty 6 and Treaty 6A boundary

Highway 102 and 905 southeast of Southend to mark the Treaty 6A and Treaty 10 boundary

Highway 55 east of Nipawin to mark the Treaty 5 and Treaty 6 boundary

Highway 955 north of La Loche to mark the Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 boundary

The first pair of signs to acknowledge Treaty boundaries were installed along Highway 11 between Saskatoon and Regina in 2022. The following year, signs were installed in the Estevan, Moosomin, Lanigan areas to mark Treaties 2, 4 and 6 lands.

Jim Lemaigre, MLA for Athabasca, said the signs mark a significant milestone on the path to reconciliation.

“In order for us to move forward we have to have communication and opening new doors for each other on all levels of government and all levels of communities,” he said.

The signs are expected to be installed by the end of the year.