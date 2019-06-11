

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they interrupted an apparent restaurant break-in Sunday evening.

Police were called to a restaurant in the 200 block of Pinehouse Drive, where staff had been hearing strange noises coming from the ceiling, police say.

After entering the ceiling, officers found a man hiding with multiple break and enter tools, police say.

He was also dehydrated and hungry as he had been hiding in the ceiling for more than 24 hours, according to police.

He was taken into custody and faces two charges.