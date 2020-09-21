SASKATOON -- Police have identified the remains of a person found at a Saskatoon home as Eagleson Thomas, 23.

His remains were found in a home in the 400 block of Avenue G South last week, police say.

Police believe he was the victim of a homicide, though the cause of his death has not been released.

Thomas was last been seen on Aug. 14, 2020 in Saskatoon. A missing persons report was made on Sept. 10, with investigators immediately following up, police say.

Last Tuesday, Tuesday, police received additional information that he may be injured or dead inside the home.

With assistance from the Guns & Gangs Unit and Forensic Identification Section, investigators located human remains inside.

This file remains under investigation. Anyone with information on n Thomas’ whereabouts or this investigation is asked to contact police or crimestoppers.