Man who shot at vehicle involved in Prince Albert crash charged with attempted murder

A man who Prince Albert police say shot at an opposing vehicle he was involved in a collision with last fall before fleeing the scene has been charged with attempted murder.

Following more than four months of investigations, 18-year-old Kye Rees was arrested in Moosomin, Sask. east of Regina on Friday, April 12, a Prince Albert police news release said.

Rees was also charged with numerous firearms offences, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and failing to remain at a motor vehicle collision causing bodily harm, Prince Albert police said.

According to police, officers were called to a collision on the 1000 block of 22nd Street East in Prince Albert during the early morning hours of Nov. 19, where it was eventually determined a second vehicle was involved and that someone in that vehicle had shot at the driver of the other vehicle.

That driver, 22-year-old Clarence Sewap, sustained serious injuries that police say he continues to recover from today.

Rees meanwhile made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on April 15.

Prince Albert police said a 42-year-old woman was also charged for obstruction of justice and will make a court appearance on May 22.

Prince Albert police said they do not anticipate any further charges.