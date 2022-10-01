Man trapped in garbage truck rescued by firefighters

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) crews were called out around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after a man was trapped in the bin of a garbage truck.

The driver of the truck heard the man yelling and was able to confirm the man was trapped using the truck’s camera, an SFD news released explained.

One fire engine and the battalion chief responded to the call in the 200-block of 1st Avenue South.

“On arrival, fire crews identified an unknown age male, inside the bin of an automated garbage truck. The male was not injured but needed assistance out of the bin,” the SFD said in its release.

“It is unknown if the person was unhoused or searching the bin for recyclables.”

Crews were able to get him out of the bin around 6:06 a.m.

No automatic tools were needed, SFD explained.

The man was not injured, according to SFD, but was left in the care of the ambulance service.