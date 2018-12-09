

CTV Saskatoon





Police responding to a domestic dispute used a Taser on a 23-year-old man after he charged an officer.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday morning, Saskatoon police were called to the 300 block of Avenue J North, where a woman was being assaulted by a man. The man was also threatening to stab people, according to a news release.

When officers arrived at the home, they heard a woman in distress, but other people inside wouldn’t let police into the house.

Officers breached the door and the suspect charged at an officer. The officer immediately used his Taser, and the man was taken into custody after a short struggle.

The suspect was looked over by medical personnel on scene.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.