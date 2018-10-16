

CTV Saskatoon





A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash at Ruth Street and Vernon Avenue Tuesday afternoon, police say.

A car was smashed up against a pole on the corner of the intersection.

The fire department says the vehicle had hit a building and ruptured a natural gas line. Buildings in the area were evacuated as a precaution. Sask. Energy was notified and the natural gas leak was stopped.

Traffic on the Circle Drive exit onto Ruth Street is closed. Eastbound traffic on Ruth street from Lorne Avenue is closed and Westbound traffic on Ruth Street at McPherson is closed.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes until the scene is cleared, police say.