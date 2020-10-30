SASKATOON -- A man is in police custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a business on Friday, Saskatoon police say.

Around 3:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to the business in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive, after receiving a report that a man was inside with a firearm.

The man was restrained, by the staff members, after pointing the firearm and threatening to harm the staff, according to police.

Staff members were able to keep him restrained until police arrived, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

He had a .22 calibre handgun and ammunition, police say.

He was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.