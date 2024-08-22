SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Man hospitalized after shooting in Saskatoon

    A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Saskatoon police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    A 46-year-old Saskatoon man was hospitalized after being shot outside an apartment building late Wednesday night.

    At around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Avenue Q South with a report of an injured person. They found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

    Police say the victim had been outside an apartment building in the 1700 block of 22nd Street West when two unknown men approached and shot him after a brief confrontation.

    After the suspects fled the scene, the victim attended to an address in the 100 block of Avenue Q South to call 911. He was then taken to hospital.

    Police say the serious assault unit is investigating the incident.

