Man hospitalized after shooting in Saskatoon

A 46-year-old Saskatoon man was hospitalized after being shot outside an apartment building late Wednesday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Avenue Q South with a report of an injured person. They found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Police say the victim had been outside an apartment building in the 1700 block of 22nd Street West when two unknown men approached and shot him after a brief confrontation.

After the suspects fled the scene, the victim attended to an address in the 100 block of Avenue Q South to call 911. He was then taken to hospital.

Police say the serious assault unit is investigating the incident.