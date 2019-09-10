

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon police arrested a 36-year-old Saskatoon man Monday night after he was allegedly found with dozens pieces of identification.

At 9:40 p.m. officers were patrolling the Meewasin Trail near the University Bridge when they observed a man on a bike, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release

They stopped him for not having a light on his bicycle and found that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, police say.

He provided officers his backpack to search and began to flee on his bicycle. After a brief altercation, the man was arrested, police say.

Inside the backpack, 85 pieces of government-issued identification and four credit cards were located, none of which belonged to the suspect, police say.

He faces several charges.