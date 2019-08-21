A 25-year-old man has died following a highway crash Monday morning near Carrot River, RCMP say.

At 6:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 789, about five miles west of the town, RCMP say.

A northbound truck, driven by the 25-year-old man, collided with a westbound SUV driven by a 27-year-old man, RCMP say.

The driver in the truck died while being transported to hospital, while the driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP say.