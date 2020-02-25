Man dies after 33rd Street shooting; death considered suspicious
Published Tuesday, February 25, 2020 10:19AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, February 25, 2020 10:21AM CST
Police received a report of an injured man in the 600 block of 33rd Street West on Monday, Feb. 24. (Daniel Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- A 42-year-old man died in hospital after being shot Monday afternoon, Saskatoon police say.
Police had received a report of an injured man in the 600 block of 33rd Street West.
They found several people inside the home including the victim.
Members of the Major Crime Section are now investigating what is considered a suspicious death.