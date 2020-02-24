Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after 33rd Street shooting
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 4:37PM CST
Police received a report of an injured man in the 600 block of 33rd Street West on Monday, Feb. 24. (Daniel Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital after suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound Monday afternoon, Saskatoon police say.
Police received a report of an injured man in the 600 block of 33rd Street West.
They found several people inside the home including the victim.
Members of the Serious Assault Unit are investigating.