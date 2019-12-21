SASKATOON -- A 41-year-old man has died after being trapped in a grain mixer on the site of a business in the RM of Corman Park.

Warman RCMP responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m. on Friday and found the man trapped.

The grain mixer was cut open by the Osler Fire Department and the man was removed. Police say his injuries were severe and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. He died from his injuries on scene.

The Saskatchewan Coroner will be performing an autopsy on Saturday. A federal Occupational Health and Safety Labour Affairs Officer will also be attending the site Saturday.

Warman RCMP continue to investigate this incident.