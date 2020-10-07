SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are searching for a man in connection to the death of 22-year-old Brandon Applegate.

On Sunday, police were called to the intersection of Eighth Street East and Clarence Avenue after reports of an injured man. Applegate was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy performed on Tuesday confirmed Applegate's death was the result of a gunshot wound, according to police.

Justin Troy Ballantyne, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in Applegate's death.

Ballantyne may be in the Saskatoon area but is known to have associations in the Prince Albert area, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

Ballantyne is 6'1" tall and weighs 157 pounds. He is believed to be armed and should be approached, SPS said.

SPS is asking anyone with information about Ballantyne or Applegate's death to contact police or Crime Stoppers.