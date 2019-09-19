A 31-year-old man was in Saskatoon Provincial Court thursday morning charged with manslaughter following the death of a 49-year-old man.

Corey Gordon Kittiekaywinnie is charged in connection to the death of Tun Win who died on Friday from injuries he sustained after being assaulted in July.

Officers were called to St. Paul's Hospital on July 27 where they say Win went for medical help. They later learned that he had been assaulted at a home in the 600 block of 28th Street West.

Kittykaywinnie was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault. Police have now upgraded that charge to manslaughter following Win's death.

Police are calling Win's death the city's 12th homicide of the year.

Kiitykaywinnie was remanded in custody and will be back in court Oct. 2.