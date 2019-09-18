

CTV News Saskatoon





A 31-year-old man is now facing a charge of manslaughter after having been previously charged with aggravated assault on July 29, police say.

Police were called to St. Paul’s Hospital on July 28, where a man was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He had been admitted to hospital the day before.

Officers learned he had been assaulted at a home in the 600 block of 28th Street West and arrested the suspect at the scene, police say.

The victim, Tun Win, 49, had been in hospital since the incident and died of his injuries Sept. 13, police say.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in provincial court Thursday morning.

This is Saskatoon’s 12th recorded homicide this year, police say.