SASKATOON -- A 24-year-old man faces weapon and mischief charged after Saskatoon police responded to a report of a gun on Friday evening.

Around 7:50 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to a weapons complaint after receiving a report that a man was inside an apartment building in the 200 block of Avenue K South with a firearm.

As police were en route, further information was received that the male had exited the building and caused damage to parked vehicles before fleeing in a vehicle, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, police found multiple vehicles with damage to their windows. The suspect was arrested from a traffic stop nearby and taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of a CO2 pistol, police say.