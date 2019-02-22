One of the three men charged in relation to a rash of overdose deaths in Saskatoon is scheduled for a bail hearing.

Over one weekend in March 2018, four people died from overdoses. Police believe they were the result of cocaine laced with fentanyl.

In connection to the deaths, Shervin Beeharry, Japmanjot Grewal and Azam Kabani faced upgraded charges of manslaughter on Thursday.

On Friday morning, the three men each made brief court appearances on the new charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Beeharry and Grewel are scheduled to appear again on Monday, but Kabani will appear on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Kabani had been released on bail after the original drug trafficking-related charges were laid in March, while Beeharry and Grewel had been in custody.

After the arrests in March, police executed a search warrant on Pawlychenko Lane and seized: