Advertisement
Man, 54, found dead by road near Glaslyn
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 5:29PM CST
SASKATOON -- RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious death in the RM of Medstead.
On Friday around 12:30 p.m., Glaslyn/Turtleford RCMP responded to a complaint of a dead man located near a grid road 30 kilometers southeast of Glaslyn.
He has been identified as 54-year-old Bradley John Ham, last known to be from the Prince Albert/North Battleford/Saskatoon areas, RCMP say.
An autopsy is set for Dec. 1.
The circumstances surrounding his death continue to be investigated, police say.