SASKATOON -- RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious death in the RM of Medstead.

On Friday around 12:30 p.m., Glaslyn/Turtleford RCMP responded to a complaint of a dead man located near a grid road 30 kilometers southeast of Glaslyn.

He has been identified as 54-year-old Bradley John Ham, last known to be from the Prince Albert/North Battleford/Saskatoon areas, RCMP say.

An autopsy is set for Dec. 1.

The circumstances surrounding his death continue to be investigated, police say.