A popular Netflix series, Altered Carbon, features a small piece of Saskatchewan.

Bottles from Saskatoon-based distillery, Lucky Bastard, were used as props on the show.

Lucky Bastard Distillers said they were contacted by the show last February.

“Someone from the props department explained that someone had seen our label in B.C. and thought it would be perfect for this sci-fi film,” Michael Goldney, vice-president of Lucky Bastard Distillers, told CTV News.

Goldney said the bottles make an appearance in the fourth episode of the show for about two seconds.

“So I’ve been really surprised at how often people have contacted us asking if we knew if our bottle was in Altered Carbon”

The bottle’s labels were designed by an American pin-up artist, and put together by an in-house graphic designer.