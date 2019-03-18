Returning to the ring for the first time since early 2018, Saskatoon boxer Gary “Hocus Pocus” Kopus says he can’t wait for the opening bell when he faces off outdoors in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico at the end of March.

“It’s their national sport,” Kopus said about flying to hostile territory. “I’ve been to Playa Del Carmen a few times for holidays but never to fight so this is going to be a good experience.”

Eager to compete, Kopus said the last year he’s had fights lined up and contracts signed, however opponents backing out at the last minute has kept the 39 year old away from the ring.

However there has been no shortage of challenges from keyboard warriors, he said.

“There’s been a lot of people talking that they want to fight me but it takes a lot more than a Facebook post or a comment … you have to have a promoter behind it and there’s money involved and if there’s no agreement, there’s no fight,” Kopus said.

But come March 30, he knows he’s fighting and he said he’s hoping to make some noise in the boxing world and fight again in front of his fans. He added the stakes are much higher than before because of the venue and the fact that’s he hasn’t competed in over 12 months.

“Losing is not an option.”

Kopus holds two championship titles – the Canadian and International Cruiserweight titles in the Canadian Professional Boxing Championship promotion.

Kopus said he first picked up the gloves when he was 13 years old after a few Tae Kwon Do lessons – but craving more action he gravitated to boxing.

Now with 150 fights under his belt, 25 as a pro, Kopus said he’s hoping to defend his championship belts and put Saskatchewan back on the Canadian boxing circuit.

“It’s the best feeling ever fighting at home.”

He said he credits a lot of his progress and growth as a fighter to his coach and gym in Saskatoon, Modern Martial Arts Center, for keeping his hunger to fight going.

“I’ve been 6-0 since I joined this gym, training and the people I get to train with are awesome.”