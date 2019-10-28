Look inside and see why people around the world are dreaming of this Sask. cabin
Crystal Bueckert designed this cabin located in the Thickwood Hills. It was selected to be featured in the book, Cabin Porn. (Courtesy: Carey Shaw Photography)
SASKATOON — Readers around the world can kick back and dream about life inside a cabin northeast of North Battleford, thanks to its inclusion in the follow-up to a wildly popular book.
The cabin, nestled along a lakeshore in the Thickwood Hills, was only one of around 50 selected for Cabin Porn: Inside. The book is a sequel to Cabin Porn, published in 2015, which allowed readers around the world to gawk at cabins, but only from the outside.
The tiny eight-foot by 12-foot Saskatchewan property is owned and designed by Crystal Bueckert, who owns a Saskatoon-based architectural design company.
“A year ago Cabin Porn had an open international call for project submissions for their next book. I submitted The Hab, my tiny cabin in the woods, hoping for the best,” Bueckert said in a blog post on her company’s website
“We got the call a few months later that out of 4000 submissions, The Hab was chosen … We are ecstatic.”
Bueckert said the property is self-sustaining and can be functional even in the middle of nowhere.
She made the cabin out of corrugated metal with cedar soffits. Inside is a collapsible desk, small kitchen, composting toilet and sleeping loft – accessible by ladder.
Cabin Porn was created by a group of friends who bought 55 acres of land in upstate New York, and began collecting pictures of beautiful cabins for their “inspiration scrapbook.”
The pictures were published onto a Tumblr site, which has more than 10 million unique visitors, and eventually propelled into a book.
Cabin Porn started selling in Canadian stores earlier this month.