SASKATOON — Readers around the world can kick back and dream about life inside a cabin northeast of North Battleford, thanks to its inclusion in the follow-up to a wildly popular book.

The cabin, nestled along a lakeshore in the Thickwood Hills, was only one of around 50 selected for Cabin Porn: Inside. The book is a sequel to Cabin Porn, published in 2015, which allowed readers around the world to gawk at cabins, but only from the outside.

The tiny eight-foot by 12-foot Saskatchewan property is owned and designed by Crystal Bueckert, who owns a Saskatoon-based architectural design company.

“A year ago Cabin Porn had an open international call for project submissions for their next book. I submitted The Hab, my tiny cabin in the woods, hoping for the best,” Bueckert said in a blog post on her company’s website

“We got the call a few months later that out of 4000 submissions, The Hab was chosen … We are ecstatic.”

Bueckert said the property is self-sustaining and can be functional even in the middle of nowhere.

She made the cabin out of corrugated metal with cedar soffits. Inside is a collapsible desk, small kitchen, composting toilet and sleeping loft – accessible by ladder.

Cabin Porn was created by a group of friends who bought 55 acres of land in upstate New York, and began collecting pictures of beautiful cabins for their “inspiration scrapbook.”

The pictures were published onto a Tumblr site, which has more than 10 million unique visitors, and eventually propelled into a book.

Cabin Porn started selling in Canadian stores earlier this month.