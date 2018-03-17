A local group is promoting the importance of music on St. Patrick’s Day.

Hugh Brennan is the president of the Claddagh branch of an international Irish cultural organization known as Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann. Brennan and his group hold musical sessions on the third Saturday of each month. The session in March just so happens to fall on St. Patrick’s Day.

“It was and it still is a time of celebrating. People get together -- as on Canada Day -- people gather together and that's an important part of the celebration, likewise with us and St. Patrick's Day,” Brennan said.

Brennan says St. Patrick's Day means something different to everyone, but it seems the one consistent thing is the music.

“If people from another culture came into an Irish activity they would say, ‘Oh yeah, that sound, that's the Irish sound,’” Brennan said.

Harmonica player Terry McBride, who has been honing his Irish music skills for the past 10 years, says music was a way to connect with his culture.

“The last few years I’ve been going back to Ireland just to see Donegal, County Donegal, where my grandparents come from. They came here to Saskatoon 100 years ago and when I go back there I feel at home because this is a connection, the music is just a really good feeling,” McBride said.

The sessions aren't usually too busy, but McBride is happy to see more people taking in the Irish ways.

“It's just wonderful that suddenly everybody comes out of the woodwork and becomes Irish,” McBride said.

