The Remai Modern Art Gallery of Saskatchewan is defending hiring a Vancouver business to design a tea towel for its Art and Design Store.

The art gallery posted their new tea towel design, by Forest and Waves, on Instagram Friday.

Local artist Candace Chickowski, who runs print business Chickski PRESS commented on the post saying the design looks similar to something she has drawn.

The two designs are both black and white drawings of Saskatoon’s cityscape showcasing the South Saskatchewan River and the several bridges that make up the city.

In a Facebook post, Chickowski said her work “was clearly used to inspire this piece.”

It’s also “infuriating” that the Remai Modern hired outside Saskatchewan, “a province rich with local talent,” she wrote.

The art gallery responded to the post saying they “support local suppliers and feature many.”

The gallery said in a statement to CTV News that the Art and Design Store made a call for vendors in February and Chickski PRESS did not apply.

“Neither Forest and Waves or the Remai Modern Art & Design store has seen Chickski PRESS’s design prior to their Instagram post on Friday.”

The art gallery said they have been carrying products by Forest and Waves since June. The Vancouver company has been doing city and state map illustrations since 2010 and has done similar designs for Winnipeg and Edmonton.

The Remai Modern said they “are always available to chat with artisans about how we can work together and will hold further calls in the future.”