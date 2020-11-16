SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan businesses and economic associations are voicing concerns over rising COVID-19 infections.

In an open letter to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, industries and business associations are expressing support for the government’s mandatory mask requirement and the steps it has taken to address rising case counts.

In a letter authored by the heads of Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA), Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, Saskatchewan Hotel and Hospitality Association and construction and mining associations as well as other chambers of commerce, the group of more than 34 associations spoke about the impacts of a provincewide lockdown.

“Returning to a widespread, large-scale lockdown would be catastrophic to Saskatchewan jobs, Saskatchewan families and to the immediate survivability of Saskatchewan businesses, even with new and extensive government intervention,” the letter states. “The health, societal and economic harm would have lasting, irreversible impacts.”

Rather, the group is calling on Saskatchewan residents to follow the restrictions and guidelines set out by public health experts. The group also asks Saskatchewan residents to support local business as we enter the holiday season.

Many of these businesses are barely hanging on and every little bit counts,” the letter states.