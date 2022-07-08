Langham, Sask. residents told to shelter in place as RCMP search for suspect in fatal shooting

People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect following a fatal shooting.

According to an emergency notification sent around 7:40 a.m., the search for a male suspect began following a shooting in the community.

In a second alert sent just after 9 a.m., RCMP said officers responded to the shooting early Friday morning. One person is confirmed dead following the incident, the alert said.

The updated alert said police are searching for Justin Heimbecker. He is described as 6 foot 3 inches with brown eyes.

"He was last seen on foot and beleived to be armed," the update said,

"(It is) unknown where he is at this time or whether he has access to a vehicle."

Drivers in the area were told not to pick up hitchhikers.

Residents have been told to seek shelter or shelter in place, and to close and lock doors and windows.

The alerts said the Heimbecker should not be approached and that anyone who believes they have seen him should call 911.

Residents have been advised to avoid disclosing police locations.

Langham mayor Gary Epp spoke to CTV News by phone Friday morning, calling the shooting an "unfortunate incident" and offering his condolences to those affected.

Like others living in the town, he said there ws little information available outside of the details provided in the two dangerous person alerts that were sent to mobile phone users in the area.

"I just hope everyone stays indoors and stays safe," he said.

--This is a breaking news story. More details to come..