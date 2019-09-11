

CTV News Saskatoon





La Ronge RCMP are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman on a walking trail in the Bell’s Point neighbourhood.

The incident happened June 20 around 10:30 p.m. and the victim was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP say.

RCMP describe the suspect as a man in his early thirties, around six-foot-four and 200 pounds with short, black hair, dark eyes and crooked, yellow teeth.

He was last seen wearing a faded black ACDC T-shirt, jeans, baseball cap and steel-toe boots, RCMP say.