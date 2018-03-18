About a dozen people got a look behind the scenes at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Saskatoon on Sunday.

Participants were put to work in the KFC Cooking School, and learned the secrets behind the tasty chicken, minus the secret herbs and spices used in the coating.

The class cost just $5, and the money raised will go to KFC’s "Add Hope" charity.

"It's all about educating our consumers about our chicken, where it comes from, the farmers, and we wanted to take that one step farther, and bring people right into our restaurants -- we've got nothing to hide and we really wanted to show people how things are done back here and how we make the magic," KFC Canada Franchise Business Coach Mike Hannon said.

Saskatoon was one of only three Canadian cities in which this program was offered.