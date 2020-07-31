SASKATOON -- Temperatures should hover just shy of the thirty degree mark as we head towards Saskatchewan Day.

Largely sunny conditions continue to dominate the prairie forecast as the calendar flips.

For now the heat warnings have been lifted across the province.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

· High: 27

· Evening: 24

· 9pm: 19

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

· Morning Low: 11

· Afternoon High: 27

Sunday – Mostly Sunny

· Morning Low: 12

· Afternoon High: 28