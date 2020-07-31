Advertisement
Just a pinch cooler, but still blissfully warm for the long weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 10:15AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures should hover just shy of the thirty degree mark as we head towards Saskatchewan Day.
Largely sunny conditions continue to dominate the prairie forecast as the calendar flips.
For now the heat warnings have been lifted across the province.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
· High: 27
· Evening: 24
· 9pm: 19
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
· Morning Low: 11
· Afternoon High: 27
Sunday – Mostly Sunny
· Morning Low: 12
· Afternoon High: 28