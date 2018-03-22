

CTV Saskatoon





One of three men facing charges after a string of overdoses in Saskatoon has been denied bail.

A judge issued the decision Thursday in Saskatoon Provincial Court, stating the Crown’s case against the man is “compelling.”

The 19-year-old accused, who was most recently living in B.C., is charged with drug- and firearm-related offences. He was one of three men arrested after six overdoses in one weekend earlier this month.

Three of the overdoses were fatal, and Saskatoon police suspect the cases involve cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Another of the three men charged was granted bail Wednesday. The third man is scheduled in court next week.