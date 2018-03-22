Judge denies bail to man charged after Saskatoon overdoses
File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 5:36PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 22, 2018 5:37PM CST
One of three men facing charges after a string of overdoses in Saskatoon has been denied bail.
A judge issued the decision Thursday in Saskatoon Provincial Court, stating the Crown’s case against the man is “compelling.”
The 19-year-old accused, who was most recently living in B.C., is charged with drug- and firearm-related offences. He was one of three men arrested after six overdoses in one weekend earlier this month.
Three of the overdoses were fatal, and Saskatoon police suspect the cases involve cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Another of the three men charged was granted bail Wednesday. The third man is scheduled in court next week.
More Stories
- Marijuana bill passes Senate vote 44-29, advances to committee 5
- Winter storm warnings issued in Sask.
- Fire-pit registry among proposals for Saskatoon city council 1
- Saskatoon teenager shares her experience with epilepsy in new book 1
- More youth in Saskatchewan escaping custody; most while on open-custody sentences 2
- Judge denies bail to man charged after Saskatoon overdoses
- More than 8,500 expected at Michelle Obama event in Saskatoon 1
- Two die after pickup trucks crash near Colonsay