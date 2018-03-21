

A 19-year-old man charged in connection to deadly overdoses in Saskatoon has been granted bail.

A judge issued the decision Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon Provincial Court. The $7,500 bail includes a number of conditions, including that he must live in British Columbia with his father, he cannot visit Saskatchewan unless for court, he can’t have a smartphone, and must follow a curfew.

The Burnaby, B.C. man is facing a number of drug-related charges. He was one of three men arrested after six overdoses in one weekend earlier this month. Three of the overdoses were fatal.

Police suspect the overdoses involved cocaine laced with fentanyl.

The man granted bail Wednesday will be back in court April 30. A bail hearing for one of the other accused is set for Thursday, while the third will be in court March 28.