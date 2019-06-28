An inquest jury determined a man who was shot by a Saskatoon police officer died by homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

28-year-old Joshua Megeney was found dead behind a locked and barricaded door at a house on Avenue Q North on Oct. 6, 2016.

Officers had been called for what was reported as a break and enter in progress.

Four women and two men spent this week listening to nine witnesses and their connections to the incident.

The jury provided four recommendations on Friday, directed at the Saskatoon Police Service, to help prevent similar deaths.

When firearms are confirmed to be on premises during a police call, a protocol be in place for on-scene lead officers to be able to request and to have immediate access to, without reservation, additional resources that he/she deems appropriate.

Some officers who testified during the inquest said sometimes it’s a struggle to get the resources they need.

Pertaining to recommendation 1, we recommend TSU patrol shift officers have readily available in patrol cars a wide range of surveillance and communications tools available. Therefore, these will assist with communication between suspects and officers

Some witnesses testified they didn’t have a throw phone or a loud-hailer, tools that could have been useful during the standoff.

That standardized, formalized training and education with respect to negotiation/communication skills be implemented to all TSU officers during initial training and continuing education. This would not be in lieu of Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) expertise, but considered a positive adjunct to both officers’ experience and natural communication abilities.

Most officers who testified told the inquest waiting for CNTs that day would have taken up to an hour. Sgt. Kenneth Kane agreed cross-training officers on negotiation skills while they wait could be valuable.

Policies and procedures around the breach and retreat should be reviewed in regards to risking escalating a situation without adequate intelligence.

The Megeney family lawyer said that final recommendation is key.

“If you sat there all week, you know that that was a very important point and the jury picked up on it during the inquest and included it,” Scott Spencer told media outside the Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.

Spencer said the family told him they are forever grateful with the jury for their compassion throughout the inquest, and while the family found the week difficult they found it a valuable process.

Presiding Coroner Alma Wiebe told the jury they displayed “exceptional intelligence” during the inquest and told them she could not be more grateful.

The Saskatoon Police Service is expected to respond the jury’s recommendations next week.