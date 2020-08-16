SASKATOON -- Live music made a comeback in Saskatoon Saturday night with the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival holding a free outdoor physically distanced concert.

It is part of a concert series, called The Summer Night Series, that is being held at the Delta Bessborough Gardens.

“To hear those people clapping and the smiling faces. It makes you want to get out again and continue with this, bringing live music to Saskatoon,” said Mitch Riabko, who is on the board of directors for the SaskTel Jazz Festival.

It will take place on five different nights between August 15 and 22 with various musicians taking the stage.

The performers include Heidi Munro and Scott Patrick, Hot Club Saskatoon, Connor Newton Trio and Charly Hustle.

There is limited seating to ensure people can practice physical distancing.

The shows start at 7 p.m. and is first come, first served.

The SaskTel Jazz Festival was scheduled to take place from July 3 to 12 but was postponed due to concerns over COVID-19.