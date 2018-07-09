

CTV Saskatoon





The man charged in the fatal crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus will appear in court on Tuesday morning in Melfort.

On Friday, Jaskirat Sidhu, 29, of Calgary was arrested and charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Sidhu was driving a semi-truck in Saskatchewan on April 6 when the truck and the Humboldt Broncos bus collided at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335. The crash killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

Sidhu will appear in Melfort Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m.