The 29-year-old semi driver in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is facing 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The driver, Jaskirat Sidhu, was arrested on Friday morning around 10 a.m. in his hometown of Calgary. He has been remanded into custody.

The crash happened exactly three months ago at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335.

The RCMP says the families of the 29 people on the bus gathered in Saskatoon and Edmonton to be informed of the charges.

According to police, a core group of 20 investigators worked to gather evidence on the crash. Additional resources of more than 100 other officers also assisted in the investigation.

Investigators conducted more than 60 interviews and looked at every aspect of the collision, including speed, point of impact and environmental conditions.

Sidhu remains in police custody and will appear in Saskatchewan provincial court next week. Details of that court appearance have not been finalized.

Police say the charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm could carry prison sentences of upwards of 14 and 10 years, respectively.