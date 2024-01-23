James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A coroner’s inquest heard the man who committed a brutal mass stabbing in September 2022 made “significant” improvements while participating in programming before his transfer from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
On Tuesday, the inquest into the murder of 11 people in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and village of Weldon heard testimony from a correctional worker who had ongoing interactions with Myles Sanderson during his time in federal prison.
Jessica Diks, an institutional parole officer with the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), said Sanderson was assigned to her in 2019 and she worked with him until February 2021, when he was transferred to the minimum security Willow Cree Healing Lodge at her recommendation.
When she met Sanderson, Diks said he came off as “extremely guarded and adversarial; accusatory.”
He was participating in a program to identify some ways to better manage himself, but Diks initially suspected he was “jumping through hoops” to get an early release.
At one point, he was offered to move into an area of the prison where he would have access to more cultural supports, but he declined it because it would mean a change to his exercise schedule.
“He just passed up a very good opportunity. And my impression was it was because he didn't want to be told what to do. That isn't somebody who is ready to change.”
Over time, the inquest heard Sanderson opened up with his program facilitators and spoke with them about some of the struggles he faced.
“He worked very closely with the program elder and his attitude with the correctional officers, for instance, was less adversarial. His approach to me was less adversarial. He didn't frequently ask for help, necessarily, but he was willing to accept advice,” said Diks.
At one point, Sanderson’s participation in a high-intensity program was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Diks says this only reinforced his feelings of being mistreated by the system.
“He had committed to working within his program and was showing change, working with staff, making strides, but through no fault of his own was unable to proceed or move forward with his case, and that was very frustrating for him.”
In May 2021 Sanderson applied for parole. Diks wrote a letter recommending the board deny his applications for day and full parole.
The inquest heard she had concerns about his request to live with his common-law partner Vanessa Burns, because of Sanderson’s history of domestic violence.
She did, however, offer her support for Sanderson to move to a minimum security facility, in this case, the Willow Cree Healing Lodge, even though he was rated as a medium security-level risk.
Diks told the inquest she believed Sanderson would benefit from the cultural programming offered at the healing lodge.
In her report to the warden at Willow Cree, Diks said Sanderson presented a low risk to public safety if he continued to abstain from substance use, remained engaged with his correctional plan, and maintained a positive attitude.
The coroner’s counsel asked Diks if she thought there was anything they could have done differently with Sanderson to prevent the killings on Sept. 4, 2022.
“From an institutional perspective, I don't know that there really is much that could have been done differently,” she said.
In cross-examination, she said there was nothing in Sanderson’s record to warrant particular concern.
“For a violent offender over 30-years-old, Mr. Sanderson’s record isn’t particularly remarkable.”
'Very concerned for the children'
Late Tuesday afternoon, the inquest heard from Linda Flahr, a Saskatoon-based parole officer supervisor.
Flahr, who had no direct interactions with Sanderson, described some of the methods parole officers use to enforce conditions and factors they use to determine how often offenders must meet with their parole officer.
The inquest heard how Sanderson repeatedly lied to his parole officer upon his initial statutory release in October 2021 because he had been living with his common-law partner Vanessa Burns, something forbidden under his release conditions.
Flahr described a November 2021 phone call with Sanderson’s parole officer after Burns disclosed the breach.
“By the time the parole officer came to speak to me, he was quite concerned because he could hear Mr. Sanderson yelling quite loudly over the phone,” she said. “He was very concerned for the children that were in the home.”
The parole officer issued a suspension warrant, and Sanderson later turned himself in, returning to custody in the Saskatchewan Penitentiary until February 2022.
After that release, Flahr said the initial indications were that Sanderson had fallen in line.
Earlier in the day, a director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
“When an offender has been in a federal prison and they're getting out into the community. You can imagine how, how exciting that could be,” said Cindy Gee, a district director with the CSC.
Gee says a gradual, supervised release of a person into the community can give correctional workers a better sense of how to manage an offender’s risk factors.
“We have a better ability to see how they're making out, to see how the risk is being managed, and to ensure public safety,” said Gee.
Parole is granted at the sole discretion of the parole board, but there is a legal right in Canada to statutory release, where an offender completes the final third of their prison sentence in the community.
Gee said CSC manages about 6,000 inmates in the prairies, and that at any given time about 2,000 of those people are serving their sentence in the community.
Prison officials can apply to detain an offender until the end of their sentence and skip the statutory release, but Gee says this means they have no chance to see how people respond to their newfound freedom.
“If someone gets detained to the end of their sentence and they get out at warrant expiry, they're gone,” she said.
At the end of an inmate’s sentence, Gee says they send a package to police to let them know the sentence is complete, to share the most recent photo they have, and tell police where they think the inmate is being released.
“And they’re gone. There’s no one checking on them. There’s nobody making sure that they’re not using. There’s no one following up with their family to make sure that they’re not drinking, like, they’re there without any supervision,” she said.
“So for us, we will always look at an opportunity to manage and monitor someone on a structured release.”
Gee says Sanderson was considered for detention, to have his right to statutory release revoked, “but when we reviewed him, his behaviour was good. He was actively engaged in high-intensity programming.”
When Sanderson was eventually released, the inquest heard there were a number of special conditions applied by the parole board, including the no-contact order with Burns.
Keith Brown, the lawyer representing James Smith in the inquest, questioned Gee about whether correctional workers considered contacting James Smith leadership about Sanderson’s release.
The inquest heard Sanderson had earlier applied for a “Section 84” release, which engages the home community of Indigenous offenders as active participants in their release. It also requires an offender to share their entire criminal record with the community.
At that time, Gee says the chief of James Smith was the point of contact. She said the band was supportive of Sanderson being released into James Smith but they had some requirements for him, including regular meetings with an addictions counsellor.
When Sanderson was let out, the Section 84 process was no longer in play. Because he opted to be released into Saskatoon instead of James Smith, no one from CSC contacted the band, Gee said.
The inquest heard Sanderson was under orders to meet his parole officer in person at least 11 times a month, more frequent contact than average.
Darryl Burns, whose sister Lydia Gloria Burns was Sanderson’s tenth victim, told Gee it didn’t seem like Sanderson’s parole officer was keeping a close eye on him, since they knew he had broken his conditions and was unlawfully at large for months before he committed the brutal stabbings.
Gee said that once there’s an arrest warrant issued, it’s in the hands of police, not the parole officer.
The inquest is expected to run into a third week.
In the coming days, the inquest will hear testimony from the parole officer assigned to Sanderson following his 2022 release.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary. He has swept the opening contests for the Republican presidential nomination and delivered a fresh setback to his GOP rivals.
DEVELOPING N.W.T. coroner's office confirms deaths in passenger plane crash
The Northwest Territories Coroner's Service says there are fatalities from a passenger plane that crashed Tuesday near the community of Fort Smith.
'Heavily armed' man fired shots, threw Molotov cocktail in Edmonton city hall: chief
The person who fired shots from a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail at city hall on Tuesday was "heavily armed," Edmonton's police chief says.
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
Republican presidential candidates turn attention to border with Canada
With the Republican primary in New Hampshire underway, candidates are turning their attention to border security concerns – this time at the Canadian border.
'It has been hell': Liberal MP Rota on months since Speaker resignation
Liberal MP Anthony Rota says 'it has been hell' in the months since he resigned as Speaker of the House of Commons over his recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
In his own words: Convicted Londoner offers 'regret' for killing four people, injuring young boy
The sentencing hearing for Nathaniel Veltman, 23, concluded Tuesday with his statement to the court. He was convicted in November 2023 by a Windsor, Ont. jury of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
2 survivors of deadly B.C. helicopter crash remain in critical condition, 2 others now serious
Two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday in northwestern British Columbia remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition, according to health officials.
'It is certainly possible' Trump becomes president again: Canadian ambassador to U.S.
Canada's ambassador to the United States says if former president and current Republican Party candidate Donald Trump wins back the White House, she's confident the Canadian and American governments can still work well together.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Long-awaited warming centre opens in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood
A long-awaited overnight warming centre has opened in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.
-
Sask. friends turn gutted plane into ice fishing shack
A group of ice fisherman in Saskatchewan have truly outdone themselves when it comes to their shack – taking their winter pastime to new heights.
-
Friends and loved ones share memories of Sask. actress and author Jean Freeman
Friends and loved ones of Jean Freeman are sharing fond memories of the Saskatchewan staple.
Winnipeg
-
'I was disappointed': Backlog of health card applications cause for concern for Manitobans
A Manitoba health card holdup is leaving some with no other option but to pay out of pocket for medical care.
-
'A sandwich of ice': The Forks River Trail still closed due to mild weather
The Forks River Trail has set a record, but it isn't one that it wanted to. This is now officially the longest it has ever gone without opening.
-
Winnipeg's Crown Cap marking significant milestone
Crown Cap can put another feather in its cap as the Winnipeg-based company marks another decade of existence.
Calgary
-
The city is planning to convert this LRT station parking lot into affordable housing
The City of Calgary is drafting up preliminary plans to convert the Franklin LRT station south parking lot into hundreds of affordable housing units, but some community members are expressing concerns over losing the busy space.
-
Panorama Hills fire leaves 8 people displaced
Eight people were forced from their Panorama Hills home on Tuesday after a fire sparked in the basement.
-
'A substantial water flow': Crews investigating water main break in S.W. Calgary
Calgary repair crews responded to a water main break in the southwest community of Shawnessy on Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Heavily armed' man fired shots, threw Molotov cocktail in Edmonton city hall: chief
The person who fired shots from a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail at city hall on Tuesday was "heavily armed," Edmonton's police chief says.
-
No more space: Report details ballooning class sizes in Edmonton high schools
Class sizes are up in Edmonton Public Schools this year, with the largest increases being seen in local high schools.
-
1 in 5 Alta. family doctors don't believe their practice can survive next 6 months: survey
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is demanding the provincial government take immediate action to keep family medical practices alive over the next six months.
Toronto
-
4 Toronto-area school boards reschedule upcoming PA days due to solar eclipse risks
The 2024 total solar eclipse and its potential risks have forced four school boards west of Toronto to reschedule their professional activity days in April, according to officials.
-
Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
-
Wet, cloudy conditions to persist in the GTA this week
After a brief bout of snow Tuesday, Toronto and much of southern Ontario are expected to see wet conditions over the upcoming days.
Ottawa
-
Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The federal government says it plans to appeal a ruling by the Federal Court stating that its use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was “not justified.”
-
Safe drinking water returns to Carleton University residence after water main break
Students living at a Carleton University residence were without safe drinking water for several days after a water main break across the street. The university said Tuesday that the water is now safe.
-
Here's what to do to survive if you fall through ice
While people are constantly reminded to stay off the ice, as "no ice is safe," Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) is sharing some tips on how to survive if you fall through the ice.
Vancouver
-
Transit strike: Hearing on possible SkyTrain disruption scheduled for Monday
A hearing to determine whether striking transit supervisors can picket outside SkyTrain stations has been scheduled for Monday, CTV News has learned.
-
Bus drivers being used as 'cannon fodder' during Metro Vancouver transit strike, union says
The union representing thousands of Metro Vancouver transit workers weighed in for the first time Tuesday on a strike that halted bus and SeaBus service in the region – saying its members and the public are being used as "cannon fodder" in the dispute while urging people not to take their frustration out on bus drivers and other frontline workers when service resumes.
-
'Culture of fear' and 'ongoing sexual harassment' prompt changes at UBC ophthalmology program
A section of the University of British Columbia’s school of medicine has made sweeping changes following a damning report outlining bullying and sexual harassment of student eye doctors, CTV News has learned.
Montreal
-
Indigenous group files lawsuit against Quebec government over Northvolt battery plant
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) says it had filed a lawsuit against the Quebec and Canadian governments for allegedly failing to conduct adequate consultations before greenlighting the Northvolt battery project.
-
2 Quebec realtors found guilty of submitting bogus offers
Two Quebec realtors who were suspended after being accused of submitting bogus offers on homes have both been found guilty.
-
CAQ MNA asks mayors for $100 donation to party in exchange for meeting with minister
Another Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) MNA is facing accusations of offering access to a minister in exchange for a donation to the party.
Vancouver Island
-
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
-
2 survivors of deadly B.C. helicopter crash remain in critical condition, 2 others now serious
Two people injured in a deadly helicopter crash Monday in northwestern British Columbia remain in critical condition, while two others have been upgraded to serious condition, according to health officials.
-
'You become so strong': Duncan, B.C., family enrolls infant son in clinical trial to treat leukemia
A Duncan, B.C., family’s unsuspecting trip to the ER out of due diligence for their son turned into a shock they never imagined: Their infant was diagnosed with leukemia, launching a whirlwind of treatments and many months spent away from home.
Atlantic
-
$8M Chase the Ace jackpot in N.B. up for grabs Tuesday night
One lucky draw could make Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick all come to an end Tuesday night.
-
Maritime universities, students, governments share concern after Ottawa unveils plan to cap student visas
Maritime universities react to news that the federal government will limit the number of international students coming to Canada to study.
-
'Loud and clear': Porters Lake sidewalk backlash may only be the beginning
Halifax's ambitious plan to build sidewalks in 17 rural communities over the next decade might be off to a rocky start.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING N.W.T. coroner's office confirms deaths in passenger plane crash
The Northwest Territories Coroner's Service says there are fatalities from a passenger plane that crashed Tuesday near the community of Fort Smith.
-
Murder case in southern Ont. has ties to the north
Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West are hoping a $50,000 reward will help them solve a 40-year-old murder case with ties to northern Ontario.
-
Probationary Sudbury police officer who was fired loses fight to get his job back
A Sudbury police officer who got into trouble a few months after he was hired has lost a labour arbitration battle aimed at getting him his job back
London
-
In his own words: Convicted Londoner offers 'regret' for killing four people, injuring young boy
The sentencing hearing for Nathaniel Veltman, 23, concluded Tuesday with his statement to the court. He was convicted in November 2023 by a Windsor, Ont. jury of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
-
Crown seeks fifth sentence of life in prison for 'mass murderer' convicted of attacking Muslim family in London, Ont.
A sentencing hearing resumed Tuesday for Nathaniel Veltman, 23, who was convicted of murder in November by a Windsor, Ont. jury.
-
'You wouldn’t find a single Londoner that feels safer': London police make case for record budget increase
It was billed a technical briefing for the media, but it’s a message clearly intended for the 15 people who will be voting on the request for record police budget increase: London city council members.