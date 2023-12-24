'Its beautiful': Saskatoon residents enjoy the outdoors for mild Christmas Eve

With a light skiff of snow – it may not be a totally brown Christmas in Saskatoon. It’s only -2 and the warm weather is drawing people outside to celebrate the season.

"It’s beautiful. There’s not a lot of snow it’s sunny. Couple hours ago when it was sunny its super warm,” one Saskatoon resident told CTV News.

Earlier in the month, there was concern whether or not Meewasin Rink would be open in time for Christmas. To the joy of dozens on Christmas Eve. It’s not only open – but jam packed full.

"Today I’m here with my friends. It’s my second time doing ice skating. And I fell on my butt one time, but it’s been great here," Shiva Naserabadi explained.

Naserabadi is here studying from Iran. It’s her second Christmas in Canada, in lieu of family. She'll be spending it with her friends.

"It’s my second. My first I was in Vancouver, so it was again pretty hot, but here now – feels like Vancouver,” she said. “Not very different with the weather."

People are coming outside together with their loved ones, for a memorable day out before Christmas.

"So tomorrow. Monday, we're having Christmas breakfast. Then we're opening presents. Then we're having Christmas summer,” one skater told CTV News.

"So I want a reindeer. Then some sewing," another skater added.

According to NORAD’s tracker. Santa is already on the way.

Although he may be disappointed to see so little snow – people in Saskatoon continue to come outside to enjoy the warm temperatures. Before things get cold into the New Year.