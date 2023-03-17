'It’s very exciting': Blackstrap glamping resort set to open this summer

Glamorous camping, known as glamping, is coming to Blackstrap Provincial Park this summer.

The Blackstrap Glamping Resort is set to feature six 500-square-foot geodesic domes.

The all-season domes will have a king-sized bed and a loft above — equipped with a bathroom, shower and kitchenette. Outside, each dome will have its own hot tub and lounge area.

Two years ago, Saskatchewan Parks issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to build a resort.

Josh Turner and his business partner, Jane Rusbridge, were awarded the proposal for their concept.

Turner got the idea to bring the domes to Blackstrap after seeing them while travelling in Europe.

“It’s been a long process to get here — from the RFP to the research to working with trades — it’s exciting and kind of unbelievable,” Rusbridge told CTV News.

The business partners say the site is ideal for families, couples or anyone who wants to camp comfortably but doesn’t have their own gear.

“Someone can drive right up to the domes, walk in and have a great adventure with everything around the park, and have sort of a hotel within the park,” Turner said.

The resort plans to go beyond accommodation and partner with local businesses to enhance the glamping experience.

“From bird-watching tours, create-your-own Cesar kits, working with LB distillers, working with Rampage Coffee, to have their coffee brought in the domes as well,” Rusbridge said.

“We really want to be a community and support all the amazing things we have here in Saskatoon and the province.”

Construction of the domes and online booking is set to begin in the spring.