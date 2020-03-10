SASKATOON -- The U of S Huskies’ women's basketball team captured the national championship over the weekend, and the Head Coach is still basking in the glory.

"It's amazing," said Lisa Thomaidis. "It's still sinking in, and we're really enjoying the moment."

On Sunday the Huskies toppled the Brock University Badgers 82-64 at the U-Sports Championship in Ottawa, Ont. This marks the second time in U of S history that the women's basketball team has captured the national title.

Thomaidis said she's proud of her team and their performance this past weekend.

"We thought our team was amazing this past week, we played our best basketball when we needed to. Any time you get a chance to do that, and peak at the perfect time and come home with a national championship, it's an awesome feeling."

The Huskies end the season with a 24-2 record. The team captured its first national title in 2016.