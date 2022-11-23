'It's not surprising': a recent study names Prince Albert as the greenest city in Canada

Prince Albert's 500-hectare forested park, Little Red River Park, provides year-round recreational opportunities. Prince Albert's 500-hectare forested park, Little Red River Park, provides year-round recreational opportunities.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.

Stowaway cat found in bag at JFK airport

Don't accuse the TSA of catnapping on the job. When an alert agent at New York's John F. Kennedy airport noticed tufts of orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase, it gave him pause.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London