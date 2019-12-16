SASKATOON -- Saskatoon residents looking forward to cannabis edibles are only about a day away from seeing them in stores.

Edibles received federal approval on Monday. It’s the first day shops could order edibles from suppliers and producers in Canada - so now the wait is on for delivery to local pot shops.

The Pot Shack in Saskatoon is expecting a shipment as early as Tuesday. They don't know what will be coming first, but they're excited to see what's in those boxes.

"I tell you it's going to be like Christmas all over again for everybody," general manager Geoff Conn told CTV News.

Edibles, concentrates and extracts were made legal in Canada on Oct. 17, but had to go through a 60-day testing and application process to ensure producers were making them the same each time.

"Health Canada puts a lot of rules on what they're doing so we couldn't even order until midnight today so we put it in. So with any luck we'll have some stuff fairly quickly," Conn said.

They bought a special refrigerated display case to store the edible cannabis product as well as drinks. As of Monday, the display is mostly empty aside from a few samples of gummies and chocolates.

Conn anticipates having most of their edible inventory in stock by the weekend.

His customers seem to be fairly patient and are OK waiting until the edibles arrive, he said.

Saskatchewan will be one of the first provinces to receive edibles; Ontario, Quebec and Alberta are contending with stricter legislation which is delaying sales.

Producers in those provinces are not able to sell directly to retailers like in Saskatchewan.