‘It's chaos’: Teachers' walk-out prompts parental response
Elementary schools across Saskatchewan experienced disruption Friday as teachers walked out during lunchtime supervision in a planned job action by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF).
Parents and guardians were told to come pick up their children at noon.
Juergen Schwenk had to pick up his daughter.
"It's not a huge inconvenience for me thankfully," Schwenk said.
"I know for a lot of parents it is, but again I think that most of us are 100 per cent behind our teachers."
By noon, the usual lively schoolyards turned silent as students headed home for lunch or in the case of mother Shannia Blunt, an early February break.
"Well, they're gonna stay home for the rest of the day. Spring break early I guess," Blunt said
The situation posed challenges for individuals like Leana Bacon, who juggles roles as both a teacher and a mother.
"I'm a parent myself. So I've had to leave my classroom and make sure my kids were all gone before I could come here, and we have different lunch hours, so it's not very convenient," Bacon said.
Students have left for the February break.
Teachers announced the likelihood of more job actions after classes resume on February 26th.
Details of this action are not yet known, but the STF says parents will be given 48 hours of notice.
