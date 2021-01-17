SASKATOON -- Seeing a cooler filled with COVID-19 vaccines earmarked for staff and residents at Keedwell Assisted Living Centre was welcome news for everyone there.

“Today is January 16th, 10 months exactly after March 16th, of closing down. Today we are getting the vaccination for all our residents and it’s a glorious day,” said President of Saskatoon and Region Personal Care Home Association Myrna Varga.

Varga said the conversation with her residents on March 16th of last year, telling them they have to lockdown and not see family, was the hardest conversation she’s had in her 40 years as a nurse.

“The concern was always 'why are we wearing these masks?' and 'When can I see my family?'" said Varga who also is the owner and a nurse at Keedwell.

Varga said she is thrilled to have received the vaccine as someone in the private care industry, but she is appreciative that the province thought of her and those she works with.

“I am relieved and to be honest shocked because we are in the private industry, I thought we might not get it as quick. I thank SHA and everybody that worked so hard to recognize these seniors need to be getting the vaccination,” Varga told CTV.

The Assisted Living Centre received vaccines for their 12 residents as well as most of their 8 staff. One of those residents was Frances Pearson. She says was nervous at first but said after receiving the shot she already feels safer.

“There’s nothing to it. I thought it would hurt, I didn’t realize it was over until she told me,” Pearson told CTV. “Just go in and get it, there’s nothing to it, it didn’t hurt a bit.”