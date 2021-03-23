SASKATOON -- Several police vehicles were spotted in the 200 block of Avenue D north Tuesday afternoon.

Police say shortly after 4 p.m., officers were called to the area regarding some kind of disturbance where someone had been injured.

A 36-year-old man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries according to police.

Police say members of the Forensic Identification Section and the Major Crime Section are on scene investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.