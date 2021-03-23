SASKATOON -- The City of North Battleford is asking residents and the community to stand with it in stopping the “scourge” of racism.

“On behalf of Mayor and Council, we wish to declare unequivocally that racism is unacceptable under any circumstances and that we as a City cannot allow racism in any form to be a part of our community. Unfortunately, there have been too many examples of people who do not share this value for reasons we cannot begin to understand,” the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Council says it is encouraged that the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) report into the RCMP investigation surrounding the death of Colten Boushie identified significant issues requiring improvement within the RCMP.

The RCMP says it has implemented 16 of 17 recommendations and the 17th will be implemented in April.

The RCMP is contracted by North Battleford to provide policing services. Boushie was from Red Pheasant First Nation, about 40 kilometres south of the city.

“The City expects RCMP and City services to be delivered professionally. Not in a manner that may be 'linked to a stereotypical understanding of Indigenous peoples' as an approach of that nature is discriminatory, simple-minded, and racist. The City is heartened to see that our contracted police service is committed to implementing the required internal changes and espousing an inclusive and culturally accepting approach in their service delivery,” the city’s statement said.

“As a City, we have invested considerable time and resources with our partners to create an inclusive community that accepts everyone for who they are. Our values, approved by Council, include that the City, in all its dealings with others, will demonstrate respect and treat everyone as we would like to be treated.

“We are proud signatories to the Sacichawasihc Agreement and in recognition of the deep respect we hold, we fly the Treaty Six flag outside of City Hall proudly for all to see. It is our goal to be an inclusive community where our cultural diversity and history is embraced and celebrated. A community where our residents are engaged, healthy, and proud to call North Battleford home.”