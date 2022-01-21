'I've been to the very edge of Hell': Saskatoon veteran brings stories to remote areas

Saskatoon resident Kevin Hicks served in the British Army for nine years and now he’s taking what he learned and teaching students in some of Canada’s most remote areas.

“I’m a good storyteller, but I'm a bit different than other people because I've been in action. I've been to the very edge of Hell and I inject that kind of a passion into my stories," he said.

Hicks served in the Royal Military Police from 1976 to 1985. He was involved in the Cold War, troubles in Northern Ireland and confrontation on the Turkish border of Cyprus.

Afterward, he joined the Civil Police before working at Warwick Castle, one of the largest castles in the United Kingdom.

He would then jump into a full-time business teaching history lessons at schools all around Europe while making stops in the United States and Australia.

“My great-grandfather was killed in the Somme and simply lost. I have had this passion from a very early age asking 'who was he?' 'Where did he die?' And nobody can answer the questions. So I began to look even as a young kid, anything to do with my family history.”

He and his wife Julie moved to Saskatoon in April 2019 and shortly after he began teaching history sessions at schools. He teaches students about the First World War, the Holocaust and medieval and Roman history.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit he shifted online. His business History Squad works with Connected North, a program linking students in remote areas of Canada to museums, art galleries, indigenous role models, individuals with unique stories, and giving students virtual field trips.

“Kevin has knowledge that so many students won't be able to learn about in their communities that are so far away,” said Mali Bickley with Connected North.

“He can bring that authentic learning by bringing those museum experiences and personal stories to the students by showing them real museum-quality objects.”

Hicks taught at schools all over Nunavut, Northern Ontario and also the Yukon.

“When I look on the map and see just how remote some of these people are, I think to myself, my goodness me, and to have the 'wow' response that I get from them. I feed off that enthusiasm,” Hicks said.

Hicks can be found at the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts giving guided tours in his spare time.