SASKATOON -- A doctor in Saskatoon is applauding the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, announced Wednesday morning.

Nearly 2,000 Pfizer vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Saskatchewan on Tuesday. Regina health care workers, providing direct care to COVID-19 patients, will be the first ones to get their shots. The first to get immunized includes those working in emergency rooms, COVID-19 wards and testing centres.

“I’ve been smiling all day. ” Dr. Hassan Masri told CTV News following the provincial announcement.

“It’s a huge day – a day of celebration.”

Masri said he would happily be the first one to get the vaccine in Saskatchewan.

“You know when kids wait outside of the Apple store from the night before to get the new iPhone, I am certainly willing to camp and wait for this vaccine,” Masri said, laughing.

By late December and early into the new year, about 200,000 doses will be distributed to more health care workers, as well as seniors and those living in remote northern communities.

The general public can expect to get in line for the vaccine by April.

“That’s the way we’ll come out of this pandemic … hopefully we can start relaxing restrictions as we understand how effective the vaccine is,” Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

But as people wait for the vaccine, Dr. Shahab urged people not to get complacent with public health orders.

“While a vaccination is very exciting. We do need to practice all the public health measures,” Dr. Shahab said.

Masri echoed Shahab’s message as it will still be months before the mass public can get vaccinated.

“If this was a game and you start celebrating with 10 minutes on the clock, you would lose the game. I think we really need to understand that until the majority of us are vaccinated, social distancing, wearing your mask, washing your hands and obeying all the health orders have to happen,” he said.