A Saskatoon mother said she's concerned about the time it took police to respond after her daughter was attacked in the College Park neighbourhood.

Christine West said her daughter was home alone on Monday night when a friend came to their house saying she wanted to talk outside. She said when her daughter went outside, she was approached by 12 teens, one of whom began hitting her in the head and she ran home.

"She called me, so frantic, scared, crying” said West. “Explained to me what happened. I said hang up the phone and call 911 right now. So she did"

West said she left a ball game she was playing in and rushed home. She said it took 85 minutes and two more phone calls before help arrived.

West said the 911 call was made at 9:15 p.m. and the officer arrived at 10:40 p.m.

"911 failed. It absolutely failed here. Why? I don't know. I need answers,” she said.

"They had no idea these children didn't get into our home. They could have gotten into the home. Nobody cared and I'm really, really concerned over that."

West had praise for the sergeant who eventually arrived at their home and said she did a terrific job of calming her daughter down and making her feel safe.

Saskatoon Police told CTV News they are reviewing the call and response time and aren’t able to provide further information.