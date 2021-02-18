SASKATOON -- The name of the player who walked away with over a million dollars after playing a VLT at a Saskatoon bar has been revealed.

Michael Tokarz of Rosthern won $1,182,437.43 playing Vault Breaker at Sports on Tap on Feb 12, according to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.

"I hugged my wife – she was playing nearby – and thought ‘I’m getting a new workshop,'" Tokarz said in the release.

Tokarz said he is also looking forward to booking a vacation when it is safe to travel again.